Despite now being seven years old, Devil May Cry 5 just had its best year of sales yet

Devil May Cry sold more copies last year than at any other point in its seven-year history, Capcom has revealed.

Ahead of its annual shareholder meeting later this week, Capcom updated its ‘Consumer Business Sales Volume’ information, which gives detailed information on software sales over the years.

Capcom had previously stated last month that it had sold more games than any year in its history, selling 59.07 million games in the last financial year (ending March 2026). This included 2.7 million copies of Devil May Cry 5.

As spotted by GameSpark, however, Capcom’s updated page has now added Devil May Cry 5 to its list of sales information on specific titles, giving an at-a-glace look at its sales over the years.

Capcom’s updated chart not only reconfirms that the game sold 2.7 million copies in the last financial year, but in doing actually sold more copies than it had done in any other year in its history, including its launch year.

When it was released in March 2019, Devil May Cry 5 sold 2.1 million copies, a feat repeated in the financial year ending March 2023. This past year’s figure of 2.7 million sales outdoes this, however.

The combination of a discounted price along with the popularity of the Devil May Cry animated series on Netflix may have been contributing factors in Devil May Cry 5’s record-breaking sales this past year.

Capcom also announced last week that Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition will be coming to Switch 2 on June 23, offering 60fps gameplay in both TV and handheld mode.

The chart also notes that five different Resident Evil games – Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village – all sold significantly more copies in the financial year ending March 2026 than they did the previous year, though none were able to outdo their launch years.

Capcom also announced last week that the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be coming to Switch 2, as well as a port of Dragon’s Dogma 2 along with its new Dark Arisen expansion.