Despite no new Mega Man in 7 years, Capcom says it’s ‘one of our most important IPs’

Capcom has reiterated its reverence for the Mega Man franchise, and said it’s continuing to consider ways to revive the classic game series.

While a number of retro compilations of older Mega Man titles have been released in recent years, entirely new entries in the series are few and far between.

Mega Man hasn’t seen new release since 2018’s Mega Man 11, and there was an eight year gap between that and the previous entry, 2010’s Mega Man 10.

For the second year in a row, during the question-and-answer portion of its ordinary general shareholders meeting, Capcom’s management team was asked for an update on the status of the Mega Man IP.

The response reiterated that the company values the series and will continue to consider how it can release new entries.

“The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further. However, we do not have any additional information we can share at this time,” it said.

According to Capcom’s own internal data, the Mega Man series has sold more than 38 million units over its 36-year history. During the recent Q&A, the company said it’s also popular in terms of merchandise.

“While we do not disclose individual sales figures by IP, we receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets,” it said. “We will continue to focus on expanding this business further.”

In last year’s Q&A, Capcom claimed it was looking into creating new Mega Man games more regularly. “Mega Man is one of our highly-valued IPs and we are considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis,” it said.