Designer claims ‘most’ of Highguard’s dev team have been laid off, weeks after launch

A designer has claimed that “most” of the team behind free-to-play shooter Highguard has been laid off, weeks after it launched.

Alex Graner, a designer who’s worked on Apex Legends and Battlefield 6, made the claim in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. The post was reposted by multiple other Highguard developers, including audio director Brad Snyder.

“Unfortunately, along with most of the team at Wildlight, I was laid off today,” he wrote. “This one really stings as there was a lot of unreleased content I was really looking forward to that I and others designed for Highguard.”

Highguard, the debut game from Wildlight Entertainment, was announced with great fanfare at the close of December’s The Game Awards.

After weeks of silence, it launched as a free-to-play title for PC and consoles on January 26, and appeared to enjoy a strong start. initially attracting nearly 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, and the top 20 in weekly active users on both US PlayStation and Xbox platforms, according to Circana.

However, the game received mixed user reviews on Steam after launch, and by February, Highguard’s concurrent players had dropped to fewer than 5,000.

According to marketing, Wildlight Entertainment includes veterans from Respawn who worked on the Apex Legends and Titanfall franchises, as well as former Call of Duty developers.

More to follow…