Den of Wolves studio 10 Chambers confirms ‘large number’ of layoffs, including ‘several’ co-founders

GTFO and Den of Wolves developer, 10 Chambers, has announced a wave of job cuts as part of a “significant restructuring” at the company.

The Swedish studio, which hasn’t yet announced a release date for Den of Wolves, said in a statement that the cuts would affect a “large number” of employees and claimed it had made them for the benefit of the project.

“We can confirm that we’re taking a hard look at how we work and how the studio is set up, so Den of Wolves can become the game it deserves to be,” a spokesperson said.

“This unfortunately means a significant restructuring of the studio, impacting a large number of roles, including several of the studio’s co-founders.”

It continued: “We recognize these changes are difficult, and we’re approaching them thoughtfully. Out of respect for everyone involved, we won’t comment on individual situations. We remain focused on the vision of Den of Wolves.

“Ulf Anderson and Simon Viklund remain fully committed to the game and to leading the studio forward. When we have more concrete news to share, we’ll do it through our official channels.”

Earlier this week, one of 10 Chambers‘ co-founders, Hjalmar Vikström, announced he was leaving the company, though he did not mention the restructuring.

10 Chambers was founded in 2015 by former Payday designers. Its first title, co-op shooter GTFO, was a hit, and it sold a major stake to Chinese giant Tencent in 2020.

Since 2023, Den of Wolves – 10 Chambers’ much-anticipated return to the heist genre – appeared at two consecutive The Game Awards shows, including a drone show over Los Angeles.

Last year, the studio revealed it was planning to premiere a lengthy video documentary series, Do the Game, which it said would document the development process behind Den of Wolves.