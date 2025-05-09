Deltarune will be cross-buy on Switch 1 & 2, and on PS4 & PS5, developer confirms

The upcoming paid version of Deltarune will be cross-buy across the same family of platforms, its developer has revealed.

The paid release of Toby Fox‘s successor to Undertale will be released on June 5 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, PC and Mac.

This will consist of Chapters 1 and 2 – which were previously released for free – as well as the new Chapters 3 and 4 – and will cost $24.99.

However, in a newsletter posted on Fox’s website, it was revealed that the game will cross-buy across each family of platforms, meaning those who buy the Switch version will also be able to download the Switch 2 version at no additional price, and the same will apply on PS4 / PS5.

“Hey, do you want a good deal?” the newsletter reads. “Thanks to cross-buy, when you buy Deltarune on the PlayStation Store, you get both PS4 and PS5 versions for one price.

“And we’re gonna do (basically) the same thing on Nintendo platforms! If you buy the game on Nintendo Switch and decide you want the Switch 2 version later, you can get it at no additional cost! And vice-versa (except in Japan, where local laws require us to charge a small fee). That’s right, for one single price, you’ll be able to get both versions of the game.”

Players who want to get both the Switch and Switch 2 versions for one price need to use the same Nintendo Account, the newsletter stresses.

Although the paid version of Deltarune will consist of four chapters, Fox’s plan is to eventually release seven chapters for the game. It’s been promised, however, that players who buy the paid version will get chapters 5, 6 and 7 as free updates as they’re made available.

Elsewhere in the newsletter, it’s revealed that the game’s official release time on all formats will be midnight at Japan time when June 5 starts (the day the Switch 2 is released), meaning English-language players will likely be able to get the game on other formats on June 4.

“What that means is that if you’re in North America, for example, the game will release on Steam, Switch, PS4, and PS5 on June 4 at 8am PT / 11am ET,” it says.

It adds: “If you’re in New Zealand or Australia and are getting the Switch 2 version of Deltarune, you will be able to get the game a couple hours earlier if you happen to get your Switch 2 exactly at midnight. But, for convenience’s sake, we’re just going to ignore you guys and pretend that the game is not out. Meanwhile, don’t say anything about it please.”