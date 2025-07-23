Deltarune topped Switch 2 digital charts in June, while Mario Kart World dominated in active players

New data has revealed which digital Nintendo Switch 2 titles performed best during the system’s launch month, with Deltarune topping the charts in June, ahead of Mario Kart World.

Eshop data from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy assembled by Newzoo shows that Deltarune was the best-selling digital game, ahead of Nintendo‘s own Mario Kart World.

It’s worth noting that this does not include bundled copies of the Mario Kart World. Factoring both bundles and physical copies, Mario Kart World was easily the month’s biggest game, but from a digital perspective, Deltarune came out on top.

The rest of the top five best-selling games (by units sold) include Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour at 2, Mario Kart World at 3, Minecraft at 4, and No Man’s Sky at 5.

Mario Kart World topped the charts for Nintendo Switch 2 titles by share of eShop revenue, followed by Fantasy Live I, Cyberpunk 2077, No Man’s Sky, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

In terms of monthly active users, Mario Kart World enjoyed a massive month, beating Fortnite. What’s more impressive is that this data includes both Switch 2 and original Switch titles, meaning the latest Mario Kart title was the most played game across Nintendo’s ecosystem.

Pointing to the strength of the franchise, Mario Kart World was the most played game, followed by Fortnite, and then in third place was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Older Nintendo Switch titles also got a large boost in monthly active users if they were part of the Switch 2 edition scheme, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Other titles that didn’t get full Switch 2 versions, but did get performance patches also saw a big uptick in player interest.

Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units globally in its first four days on sale, the company said, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever, and likely the biggest ever console launch.

If Switch 2 surpasses 15 million units in its opening year, it will beat what the original Switch managed. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 launched later in the year, and sold around 7.5 million units each, with the latter suffering stock issues due to the pandemic.

The second major Nintendo Switch 2 game, Donkey Kong Bananza, was released last week.