Deltarune Chapter 6 set for 2027 release as Chapter 5 achieves new peak concurrent Steam players

Deltarune Chapter 6’s release date is set for 2027 and Chapter 5’s release has seen its concurrent players spike on Steam.

Deltarune’s Steam page has been updated with a new FAQ, giving us some light on when to expect Chapter 6.

On the subject of Chapter 6’s release, the FAQ states: “We are aiming for a 2027 release! Meanwhile, we will be periodically releasing information on the development progress of the game.”

In case it wasn’t already obvious, Chapter 5 is not the game’s finale, and it’s unclear whether or not Chapter 6 will be. The FAQ states: “The story is still continuing, and more Chapters will be added for free over time.”

Deltarune Chapter 5 was released on June 24, 2026, and on Steam, the peak player count spiked up to 291,816 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. This dwarfs the game’s launch concurrent peak of 133,920 players. This does not include players on console, meaning the total number of simultaneous players is likely much higher.

Despite the cult popularity of Toby Fox’s Deltarune predecessor, Undertale, that game only achieved a total peak concurrent player count of 11,071 during a sale. Deltarune’s concurrent player count may indicate an even bigger commercial success.

Deltarune has earned a Metacritic metascore of 86 – despite not being finished yet – and a User Score of 9.0, indicating Universal Acclaim.