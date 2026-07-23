Delisted critically acclaimed mobile game Poinpy is back, and is completely free

The critically acclaimed mobile game Poinpy has returned for free, following its delisting last year.

Poinpy was originally released in June 2022 as a Netflix exclusive, as part of the streaming company’s initial drive to enter the video games sector.

As such, players could only download the iOS and Android game if they had a Netflix subscription.

Response to the game was extremely positive, resulting in a Metacritic score of 87 and a nomination for Mobile Game of the Year at the 26th D.I.C.E. Awards.

Exactly three years after its release, however, Poinpy was delisted from Netflix’s library alongside around 20 other titles including Hades, Braid and Monument Valley.

Many of these games were also exclusive to Netflix, but some have since been re-released following their delistings. Monument Valley 3, for example, was released on PC and consoles a week after it was delisted from Netflix, with the mobile version returning five months later (albeit as a paid version).

At the time of Netflix’s delistings in June 2025, Devolver Digital stated that it was in the process of trying to bring its Netflix titles to the App Store and Google Play as soon as possible, with a spokesperson saying: “We are looking at bringing games that leave services like Poinpy, Katana Zero, and Death’s Door to mobile stores as premium titles.”

Instead, Poinpy has now been added to the App Store and Google Play as an entirely free title, with players able to tip the developer if they wish.

“Poinpy is 100% free,” the game’s App Store listing says. “There are no ads and no purchases are required to play. If you love Poinpy and want to support the developer, please leave a tip.”