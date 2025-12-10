December’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games include Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Wo Long

Sony has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month.

As ever, the latest batch of Game Catalog titles will be available to play for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

As was leaked earlier today, the main additions to the Game Catalog this month are Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

They’re joined by the newly released Skate Story, as well as a pair of Paw Patrol games and Lego Horizon Adventures (which is also a PlayStation Plus Essential monthly game for December).

One game – Bandai Namco‘s critically acclaimed fighter Soulcalibur 3 – is also being added to the PS Plus Classic Catalog, which is only available to Premium members.

The full list of games set to be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 16 (except for Skate Story, which is available now) can be found below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: Game Catalog

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5, PS4)

Skate Story (PS5)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4)

Planet Coaster 2 (PS5)

Cat Quest III (PS5, PS4)

Lego Horizon Adventures (PS5)

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (PS5, PS4)

Paw Patrol World (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium: Classic Catalog

Soulcalibur III (PS2)

November’s additions to the Game Catalog included Grand Theft Auto V, Thank Goodness You’re Here and Still Wakes the Deep, with Tomb Raider: Anniversary joining the Classic Catalog.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are already available. Players can claim Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada and Neon White.