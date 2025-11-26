December is getting five PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games, including Lego Horizon Adventures

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for December.

This time there will be five games to claim, which is more than usual – most months offer three or four games.

The games will be available to claim from August 5, and will be available for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

December’s PlayStation Plus Essential games include Lego Horizon Adventures, Guerrilla Games‘ family-friendly take on the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. The game will be available to claim for PS5 members.

Joining it is Killing Floor 3, the first-person action horror game which puts up to six co-op players against waves of enemies. This is also available on PS5 only.

Also available in December’s selection is The Outlast Trials, the third game in the Outlast series and a prequel to the first two entries. It’s available to claim in both PS4 and PS5 versions.

Fourth in the list is Synduality: Echo of Ada, a third-person PvPvE extraction shooter released earlier this year, where players have to collect a rare resource called AO Crystals while fighting vicious creatures known as the Enders. This is also a PS5-only game.

Finally, the fifth PS Plus Essential game is Neon White, a critically acclaimed first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven, published by Annapurna. It’s available to claim for both PS5 and PS4 players.

All three games will be available to claim from December 2 until January 5, 2026, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim November’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of December 1. These include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

This could be the last month that Sony will provide PlayStation 4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings. The company previously announced that starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.