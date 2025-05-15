Death Stranding is getting a 12-city world tour with special guests and events

Kojima Productions has announced a 12-city World Tour to celebrate the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 will kick off in Los Angeles on 8 June, during Summer Game Fest, and will travel across the world before ending in Lucca in Italy in November.

The game itself will be released on PS5 on June 26, meaning most of the dates in the tour will take place when the game is already out.

The full list of locations and dates is as follows:

Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 schedule

June 8 – Los Angeles, USA

June 14 – Sydney, Australia

June 26 – Tokyo, Japan

June 28 – Paris, France

June 30 – London, UK

July 4 – Seoul, South Korea

July 6 – Taipei, Taiwan

July 9 – Hong Kong

July 12 – Shanghai, China

August – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

October – Sao Paulo, Brazil

November – Lucca, Italy

According to Kojima Productions, additional details about each stop on the tour will be revealed later.

Each stop will feature “special guests and events” but it’s not yet confirmed exactly what that will entail, or whether the list of guests will be the same at every location (including Hideo Kojima himself).

Last month PlayStation confirmed that a special edition Death Stranding DualSense controller will release alongside the game on June 26.

VGC recently travelled to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.

“As I sniped a guard from a watch tower, equipped a silenced rifle, and planned a sneaky infiltration into an enemy base to extract a prisoner, it was impossible to escape the thought that ‘oh wow, this really does feel like Metal Gear’,” we wrote.

“Instead of running from Mules with their electric sticks, you’re frequently blasting through them with a shotgun or grenade launcher. And rather than awkwardly stumbling across a rocky ravine, dropping packages as you go, more often I was cruising in my tricked-out vehicle with two automatic turrets blasting anyone who dared impede my delivery.”