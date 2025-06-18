Death Stranding animated film confirmed: Original story in the works from Raised by Wolves writer

An animated film based on Death Stranding has been announced.

The film, which is a co-production between Kojima Productions and LA-based animation studio Line Mileage, doesn’t have a release date. The animated feature will be set in the Death Stranding universe, but doesn’t seem to be an adaptation of the original game’s story, according to Deadline.

Aaron Guzikowski, who has served as a writer on both Raised by Wolves and Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, is attached to the project. The film will reportedly seek to achieve a tone similar to that of Predator: Killer of Killers, a recently released animated project.

“I love the world of Death Stranding, it’s so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful; I’m so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I’ve long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe,” said Guzikowski.

A live-action film adaptation of Death Stranding is currently in production at A24.

Kojima’s next game, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, will be released on June 26, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

VGC recently travelled to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.

“As I sniped a guard from a watch tower, equipped a silenced rifle, and planned a sneaky infiltration into an enemy base to extract a prisoner, it was impossible to escape the thought that ‘oh wow, this really does feel like Metal Gear’,” we wrote.