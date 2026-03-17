Death Stranding 2 PC and PS5 major update details revealed including new difficulty mode, live-action cutscenes and more

Hideo Kojima has shared more details on the new features coming to Death Stranding 2’s PC port, which will also be coming to PS5.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release on PC on March 19, and will support unlocked frame rates during gameplay, ultra widescreen support and support for the DualSense controller, as well as upscaling and frame generation.

When the PC version was announced last month, Kojima Productions also announced that new modes and features would be coming to both PC and PS5 and launch that would “offer players new challenges and rewards”.

Now, Kojima has appeared on Japanese radio show Spacewalk (as reported by Okami, via MP1st) and has revealed what these new features entail.

The new features coming to both PC and PS5 reportedly include a new difficulty mode called To the Wilder, which will make the game harder.

It will also include new live-action cutscenes which were originally cut, and new scenes including new nightmares for Sam.

Other new features include new items, replayable boss fights (including Neil), a new 21:9 ultrawide mode on PS5, and the addition of a Chiral Cat to Sam’s room, as well as various other gameplay adjustments based on player data.

Death Stranding 2 was VGC’s Game of the Year for 2025, where we called it “one of the generation’s defining titles”.

“Death Stranding 2: On The Beach isn’t a cult classic, it’s just a classic,” we wrote. “It offers a stronger narrative than the first game, a better realisation and flexibility of the original mechanics, and an all-time cast.

Deleted: “It’s safer than the first, certainly, and some will prefer the attrition that Death Stranding lashes the player with, but for us, On the Beach feels like the game Hideo Kojima has wanted to make from the second he was forced to leave Konami.”