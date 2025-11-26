Death Stranding 2 looks set for quick PC release, after ESRB listing outs Kojima port

Kojima Productions’ PS5 exclusive, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, has been rated for PC by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

On the Beach was released for PlayStation 5 in June of this year, and a PC version has not been announced. However, news of a port would come as little surprise, considering the original Death Stranding was brought to PC less than a year after its PlayStation debut.

Notably, the ESRB rating for Death Stranding 2 PC lists Sony Interactive Entertainment as the publisher of the port. Previously, Death Stranding’s other platform versions were handled by 505 Games.

When the original Death Stranding was released for PC, it added new features, including a photo mode, ultrawide monitor support, and Half-Life crossover content.

Kojima Productions is pushing a roster of Death Stranding projects going into the future, including the animated movie, Death Stranding: Mosquito, a Disney+ series, Death Stranding Isolations, and a live-action film produced by A24.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is up for eight categories at The Game Awards 2025, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

VGC wrote in our Death Stranding 2 review: “If this is one of Kojima’s final blockbuster offerings, it’s an utterly stellar one. When he’s hanging about with Hunter Schafer or hobnobbing with Jordan Peele, it’s easy to forget that Hideo Kojima is also an excellent game designer.”