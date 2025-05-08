Death Stranding 2 is getting its own special edition PS5 DualSense controller

PlayStation has revealed a special edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PS5 DualSense controller, which is set to release alongside the game next month.

“We worked closely with Kojima Productions on the controller design, customized with the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in vibrant orange,” wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment’s marketing VP, Isabelle Tomatis.

The Death Stranding 2 DualSense will be available in limited quantities for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480, with pre-orders starting on May 22 at 10 am at direct.playstation.com as well as participating retailers.

The new controller launches on June 26, 2025, on PS5 alongside Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

VGC recently travelled to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.

“As I sniped a guard from a watch tower, equipped a silenced rifle, and planned a sneaky infiltration into an enemy base to extract a prisoner, it was impossible to escape the thought that ‘oh wow, this really does feel like Metal Gear’,” we wrote.

“Instead of running from Mules with their electric sticks, you’re frequently blasting through them with a shotgun or grenade launcher. And rather than awkwardly stumbling across a rocky ravine, dropping packages as you go, more often I was cruising in my tricked-out vehicle with two automatic turrets blasting anyone who dared impede my delivery.”