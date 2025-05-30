Death Stranding 2 is getting a live ‘game premiere’ presentation during Summer Game Fest

A live ‘game premiere’ event for Death Stranding 2 has been confirmed for Summer Game Fest.

The presentation, which will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and will be streamed online.

Hideo Kojima will be in attendance at the event, which is designed “to celebrate the game’s upcoming launch with a panel discussion with special guests and an exclusive live demonstration” of the game in action.

A limited number of tickets for the event are available, with those interested able to register now for a chance to attend.

For those who can’t attend the event, the presentation will be live streamed on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, starting at 7pm PT / 10pm ET / 3am BST.

The event will also serve as the first leg of the previously announced Death Stranding 2 ‘World Strand Tour’, a 12-city tour celebrating the game’s release.

Starting at the LA event, the tour will travel across the world with events in Sydney, Tokyo, Paris, London, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Riyadh and Sao Paulo before ending in Lucca in Italy in November.

Each stop will feature “special guests and events” but it’s not yet confirmed exactly what that will entail, or whether the list of guests will be the same at every location (including Hideo Kojima himself).

Announcing the 🎮 DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Game Premiere event! Step inside the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, where Hideo Kojima will join host Geoff Keighley to celebrate the game’s upcoming launch with special guests and an exclusive live demonstration of DEATH… pic.twitter.com/24VjFQga8Y — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 30, 2025

Last month PlayStation confirmed that a special edition Death Stranding DualSense controller will release alongside the game on June 26.

VGC recently travelled to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team, including director Hideo Kojima.

“As I sniped a guard from a watch tower, equipped a silenced rifle, and planned a sneaky infiltration into an enemy base to extract a prisoner, it was impossible to escape the thought that ‘oh wow, this really does feel like Metal Gear’,” we wrote.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 26.