Death Stranding 2 is coming to PC next month with ‘new modes and features’

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is coming to PC next month, Kojima Studios has confirmed.

The PC version of the game will support unlocked frame rates during gameplay, ultra widescreen support and support for the DualSense controller. It will also support upscaling and frame generation, and will be released on March 19.

In addition, Kojima Productions announced that new modes and features will be coming to both PC and PS5 at launch that will “offer players new challenges and rewards”. More details will be shared on the modes next month, it said.

“With help from our friends at Nixxes Software, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PC will come with a variety of improvements and new features including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel Upscaler and FrameGen as well as uncapped framerates,” Kojima Productions said.

“Immerse yourself in the world of Death Stranding 2 like never before with added Ultrawide monitor support including 21:9 UltraWidescreen for both gameplay and in-game cutscenes for both PC and PS5 and 32:9 Super UltraWidescreen for PC, all in 4K resolution.”

Death Stranding 2 was VGC’s Game of the Year for 2025, where we called it “one of the generation’s defining titles”.

“Death Stranding 2: On The Beach isn’t a cult classic, it’s just a classic,” we wrote. “It offers a stronger narrative than the first game, a better realisation and flexibility of the original mechanics, and an all-time cast.

"It's safer than the first, certainly, and some will prefer the attrition that Death Stranding lashes the player with, but for us, On the Beach feels like the game Hideo Kojima has wanted to make from the second he was forced to leave Konami."