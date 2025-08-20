Dead Space producer Glen Schofield says he’s ‘100% behind AI’ for game development

Dead Space and The Callisto Procol lead Glen Schofield has said that he is “100% behind” the use of generative AI for game development, and has compared job concerns to when Photoshop was introduced to the art industry.

Schofield is best known for his work on Call of Duty, Dead Space, and The Callisto Protocol. In a new interview, the veteran developer discussed his multi-decade career, and his ambitions going forward in game development.

Notably, when asked about AI, Schofield told The Game Business that he’s fully onboard with the technology, and is actively using it in his development process.

“Everybody’s spouting out about AI. I am in the thick of things. The one thing that they always tout is that you can make great concept art and cinematics. Do you know the last thing the fans were telling us? Don’t make cinematics.

“Someday, 10 years, five years, it’ll be here. But is it going to be an engine? Right now, it’s a whole bunch of things that just kind of suck it in… and into what? It’s going to have to settle down a bit before we actually use it.

“So, we got to continue to make games. I look for clever ideas to make games cheaper. But I’ll always be looking for tools. We’re always trying to make it cheaper, more efficient, faster, and better.”

When asked about concerns that generative AI could lead to job losses across creative industries, Schofield compared the technology to when Photoshop was being introduced to art departments.

“The creative profession is right in the crosshairs of this discussion,” he said. “I remember when Photoshop was coming out. Now, anybody who did airbrush or anything like that they were out of work, right? Because computers are going to make it faster. I know how to undo. I now could add airbrush techniques within seconds and all that… but everything just got more complicated.

“I remember when motion capture was going to take jobs away. I look at animation departments now, it could be 30 people. It always raises the bar. It’s raising it now for me when I’m coming up with ideas and worlds. I wish I could predict what jobs [will come out of it]. I hear people going we’re going to want prompt engineers. And we probably will.”

He went on to say, “I am 100% behind AI.”

“I’ve been there for a lot of these [moments]. I was there for the beginning of the internet when they said everyone would have a website. And now everybody does. AI is here, just work with it.”

According to this year’s Game Developers Conference survey, a majority (52%) of developers reported working at companies that utilize generative AI tools.

However, it appears that as usage has gone up, curiosity has gone down. 9% of developers surveyed said their companies were interested in generative AI tools, down from 15% last year. 27% said their companies had no interest in using them, a 9-point increase from 2024.

Earlier this year, Schofield took to LinkedIn to say that he may have directed his last AAA game, due to struggles to find funding for his next project.