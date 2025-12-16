Dead Island 3 is in development and targeting a 2028 release, financial docs reveal

Dambuster Studios is working on Dead Island 3 and targeting a release in early 2028.

That’s according to financial documents, spotted by X user @bogorad222, that outright name the game and state that production is now “moving at pace”.

According to the docs, “parts of the game are now in early production,” including feature design, character design, world design, and narrative. “The current predicted release window for the project is Q1/2 2028,” it states.

Dambuster teased the existence of Dead Island 3 via a Steam Post earlier this year. “Dambuster Studios are already carving out what comes next,” it wrote. “For now, the details stay under wraps, the outbreak is far from over…”

If Dead Island 3 releases in 2028, it will arrive five years after the last game, which had a turbulent development period stretching nearly a decade.

First announced in 2014, the zombie action RPG suffered a series of delays and changes of developer during an eventful production cycle.

Dambuster, the internal Deep Silver studio, took over development in 2019, and the game was finally released in April 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

VGC’s Dead Island 2 review said the game offered “a slightly bland campaign eclipsed by brilliantly entertaining, gory combat”.

“The best games ask important questions. In the case of Dead Island 2, that question is: ‘Do you think it’s funny to chop zombies into bits?’ If the answer is yes, then Dead Island 2 is a joy.”