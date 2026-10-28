Dead by Daylight studio says removed characters like Chucky, Pinhead and Michael Myers have an ‘open invitation’ to return

The studio behind Dead by Daylight says the removal of some iconic characters from its game is out of its control.

Last week Behaviour Interactive announced that the Chucky chapter of Dead by Daylight – including the Child’s Play killer Chucky as a playable character and the Legendary Outfit featuring his bride Tiffany – will be removed from the game on November 24.

This follows the removal of Halloween slasher Michael Myers from the game back in January, and Hellraiser’s Pinhead, who was removed last year.

The studio has now explained that sometimes a character’s licence expires and even though it tries to bring them back it isn’t always successful. It has stressed, however, that should there be an opportunity to bring back Chucky at a later date it will take it.

“As with all live service games, players can expect regular updates, new content, and occasional changes over time,” the studio said in a statement to IGN. “Our goal is always to keep licenses in our game forever. When they have to go away, it’s because – despite our best efforts – it wasn’t possible to retain them.

“We want to reassure our community that Chucky will remain part of the Dead by Daylight experience for existing owners. Players who already own The Good Guy, his perks, or any associated cosmetics will still be able to use that content after November 24, 2026.

“Dead by Daylight will always be gaming’s House of Horror, and horror icons will continue to have an open invitation to join (or rejoin) us in the Fog.”

We welcomed The Good Guy out of his box and into The Fog nearly three years ago, but it's now time for the Chucky Chapter to leave the shelf.

On November 24, 2026, the Chapter and its associated content will be removed from in-game and first-party stores. Any content unlocked… pic.twitter.com/OkDVE1EG7g — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) October 23, 2026

While it’s not always clear why licensed characters don’t have their licences renewed in Dead by Daylight, some have noted that the release of Halloween: The Game and Hellraiser: Revival could have played a part in the removal of Michael Myers and Pinhead respectively.

This is no indication, however, that a Child’s Play game starring Chucky and Tiffany is in the works anywhere. While Chucky’s only starring role in a game was the 2013 endless runner mobile game Chucky: Slash & Dash, he has also appeared as a playable character in Funko Fusion, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Should Chucky, Pinhead or Michael Myers ever return to the game, it wouldn’t be the first time a licensed character has made a comeback. The Demogorgon from Stranger Things was removed from the game in 2021, but returned two years later.