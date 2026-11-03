Dead by Daylight studio apologises for gifting offensive streamer DLC and telling them ‘we can take the heat’

Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour Interactive has apologised for a recent incident in which it appeared to gift an offensive streamer free content while acknowledging and dismissing the complaints it would receive.

TheBurntPeanut, who has a reputation online for being a deliberately provocative streamer who regularly uses homophobic and other slurs in their streams, was awarded a large helping of paid DLC (reportedly around $300 worth) for free during a stream.

Players complained that Behaviour appeared to be rewarding someone whose content goes against the Dead by Daylight community’s ethos of inclusivity.

This was exacerbated on the game’s official Discord server when TheBurntPeanut offered to step away, saying: “If you don’t want people on Twitter to be upset, I’ll take the heat and you can take away the DLC.”

Instead, a team member, posting under the official DeadByDaylight account, replied in all caps: “WE CAN TAKE THE HEAT! THEY ARE YOURS TO KEEP” with a heart emoji.

The fallout has resulted in something of an online between the DeadByDaylight community and fans of TheBurntPeanut, many of whom have been attacking players with abusive content and slurs.

Behaviour Interactive initially responded with a statement on its DbD Pulse news account, saying the team member gave the DLC away without approval and that their follow-up comments didn’t fit with the game’s values.

“This weekend, a Dead by Daylight team member awarded in-game content and currency to a creator streaming our game,” the initial statement read.

“Although it is not unusual to unlock content to give creators discovering DbD a chance to have a sneak peek at available content, this decision was made without receiving appropriate approvals. Furthermore, the team member’s subsequent comments and conduct do not align with Dead by Daylight’s core values.

“When concerns about this decision became apparent during the stream, we should have responded by looking into these concerns, not dismissing them.

“Unfortunately, we’ve now seen the fallout of this decision unfolding in many conversations across the DbD community. We appreciate and stand with our community’s willingness to ensure our shared values are being upheld, at all times, regardless of popularity, and we’re heartbroken at the inflammatory language now being directed towards our community.”

This weekend, a Dead by Daylight team member awarded in-game content and currency to a creator streaming our game. Although it is not unusual to unlock content to give creators discovering DbD a chance to have a sneak peek at available content, this decision was made without… — DbD Pulse (@DbDPulse) November 1, 2026

Now the studio has posted a much longer statement on the main Dead by Daylight account on X, going into more detail on what happened and what it’s currently doing.

“The reason this happened is initially very straightforward,” the longer statement said. “Members of our team saw a very large audience appear in the DbD Twitch directory watching a streamer who has not played DbD before.

“Moments like this are usually exciting for the dev team, as they are a chance to welcome new players. But we moved too fast and there were problems with how this played out.”

“The decision was made to give that creator in-game content and directly participate in their chat, before taking the necessary time to look at if this was a good idea. This happened quickly and outside of our usual team discussions.

“When collaborating with a new creator, we normally look thoroughly at their past content to determine whether they are representing the values of inclusion our community expects from us. In this case, this was not taken into proper consideration or discussed as a group.”

Noting that the studio doesn’t have “stringent enough processes” for due diligence on streamers, the statement pointed out when TheBurntPeanut was “seemingly self-aware of the blowback to come” and offered to give back the DLC, the “WE CAN TAKE THE HEAT” response “showed a disregard for the context we were suddenly in and crossed the line of appropriate responses from our brand”.

“That reply escalated the situation for us and for our community, especially our content creators on the frontlines of these conversations, and that’s unacceptable,” it added.

Behaviour says “it will be a slow road” to regain players’ trust

To our community:



We wanted to follow up on yesterday’s message to better address the questions you are actually asking and that matter most to you. pic.twitter.com/OPqAJ9xIoh — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) November 3, 2026

The studio has now removed the DLC that was granted to the creator, and says it is now “rewriting our guidelines for how we interact with creators playing Dead by Daylight, including who on our team can make those calls. These guidelines will focus on identifying creators whose past conduct has been in direct opposition to the inclusive community we are trying to build.”

“We are updating our request and approval methods for granting content and currency to players,” it said. “While ensuring this updated process involves the proper checks and balances at the right time, it also must take our values into account. We will also be training our team on these new processes and methods to ensure everyone is on the same page.”

Although players appear to have decided that they know which team member was responsible, Behaviour did not identify them in their statement, and said it would be dealing with the matter in private.

“We take this situation very seriously and are taking appropriate action internally,” it explained. “As this is a confidential matter, we won’t be sharing further details.”

The studio now finds itself in an unenviable position where it’s receiving criticism from both sides – Dead by Daylight fans are angry at the way the studio seemingly embraced the streamer while dismissing the criticism that would come, and fans of TheBurntPeanut are now angry at the studio for removing his DLC and attempting to distance itself from him.

“This incident has broken trust with our community who hold expectations and regards for the types of people we partner with, but more importantly expectations of the conduct and actions taken by our team in our daily work within this community,” the studio’s statement concluded. “We understand it will be a slow road to regain that trust but we are committed to doing the work necessary to get there.”