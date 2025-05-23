Days Gone Remastered has a new patch which attempts to fix PS5 Pro issues

A new patch for Days Gone Remastered is available now, which aims to fix PlayStation 5 Pro issues.

When the remaster was released last month, players reported issues with the PS5 Pro version of the game, which developer Sony Bend says have now been resolved.

The game’s Balanced graphical setting has been adjusted, and the game’s implementation of PSSR has been improved, according to Sony Bend.

Haptic feedback has also been adjusted, following player complaints about the intensity of the rumble and trigger effects when traversing the in-game world on the bike.

The full patch notes for the game are listed below.

Days Gone Remastered Patch 1.025.809

GRAPHICS Adjusted Balanced mode on PS5 and PS5 Pro to better reflect intended performance.

General improvements to PSSR on PS5 Pro. PERFORMANCE Crash fixes. AUDIO Adjusted audio to better reflect the volume of Freakers when near the player. CONTROLLER Adaptive Trigger intensity sliders in the menu are now working as intended.

Strength of resistance while riding the bike has been reduced. Dev note: We cut the intensity in half for a more comfortable ride across the Broken Road.

OTHER Localization updates.

UI improvements in Horde Assault.

Fixed repeating narration with UI Narration accessibility setting.

Fixed variation of Freakers spawning in open world.

Fixed an animation conflict that could cause Deacon to launch into the air for long distances.

Days Gone Remastered was released in April.

The graphical update for the game also includes new content, such as a Permadeath mode, an enhanced Photo mode, new accessibility features, and a speed run mode. A new Horde Assault mode was also added to the game.

Days Gone Remastered costs $49.99, but players who already own Days Gone on PS4 can upgrade to Remastered for $10.