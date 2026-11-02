Days Gone developer Bend Studio’s next game will be revealed and released next year, report claims

The next game from Days Gone developer Bend Studio is set to be revealed and released next year, a new report claims.

Speaking to sources said to be aware of the project, MP1st claims that the studio’s next title will be revealed at some point in 2027.

It’s also claimed that Bend Studio is planning to release the game next year too, because it’s “much further along in development” than some may think.

The report also states that the game will not be a sequel to Days Gone.

It also says the game will be played in a third-person perspective and will feature co-op play, but will not be a live service game.

If true, this may be understandable given that in early 2005 it was reported that Sony had cancelled a live service game being worked on by Bend Studio, as well as another in development at Bluepoint Games.

This was followed later in 2025 with news that Bend had been hit with significant layoffs, with Bloomberg reporting that almost a third of its workforce had been reduced.

Further reading 2 Sony’s Bend studio hit with massive layoffs after live service game cancelled Almost a third of the company has reportedly been let go

Days Gone, which was released in 2019, remains the latest game released by Bend Studio. The game was met with mixed reviews when it was released on the PS4 in 2019, resulting in a Metacritic score of 71, but developed a cult following.

The game’s writer and director John Garvin, who left Bend in 2020, blamed the game’s middling critical reception on technical issues, critics who “couldn’t be bothered to actually play the game”, and “woke reviewers who couldn’t handle a gruff white biker looking at his date’s ass”.

Bend Studio then distanced itself from its former employee’s comments, saying it “does not share his sentiment, nor does it reflect the views of our team”.

Back in 2021, Sony confirmed that Bend was working on a new IP, which was “building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone”.