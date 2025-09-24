Days before release, Borderlands 4 is indefinitely delayed on Switch 2

Gearbox has indefinitely delayed the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2, just one week ahead of its planned October 3 release date.

Announcing the news on social media, the developer said it had decided the Switch 2 version needs additional development time and that it does “not take this decision lightly”.

In did not provide an explanation for why the decision has been made so close to the Switch 2 version’s planned release, but it does say all digital pre-orders will now be cancelled in accordance with Nintendo eShop policy.

“We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed,” the statement reads.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that.

“Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we’ve fully adjusted our plans.”

Borderlands 4 released for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC earlier this month, and has reportedly already amassed more than 2.5 million players.

VGC wrote in our Borderlands 4 review: “Borderlands 4 is a great RPG shooter with rewarding, engrossing gameplay. Some of the set dressing, like the bland new characters and pointless grappling hook, take the shine off, but the sheer amount of fun we’ve had with the game can’t be overlooked. Borderlands 4 reminds us exactly why we were such big fans of the original two games, and falls on its sword in learning the mistakes of 3.”