David Beckham is the latest footballer to arrive in Fortnite

David Beckham is the latest celebrity guest to appear in Fortnite.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and England midfielder – and president and co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami – will arrive in the game’s store this Friday, July 17.

He’ll be added as part of the game’s Icon Series of skins, which consists of real-life individuals who are playable in the game, including athletes, musicians, streamers and actors.

Two different Beckham skins will be available for players to buy. The David Beckham Outfit lets players toggle between shirted and shirtless styles, and has tattoos which glow gold every time an opponent is eliminated. It also comes with a Beckham’s Number back bling and a Lego Minifig variant.

The Club Owner David Beckham Outfit, meanwhile, shows Beckham in a suit. This includes an emote-reactive and damage-reactive Club Crest back bling and a Lego Minifig variant.

Beckham is the latest footballer to be added to Fortnite – at least six others have featured since the game’s release.

Brazil and then-PSG player Neymar was added to the game in April 2021. He was followed by England’s Harry Kane and Germany’s Marco Reus, who were added to the game in June 2021 in time for the Euro tournament (which had been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

Argentinian captain Lionel Messi then arrived in December 2024, followed by South Korean star Son Heung-min in June 2025. The latest footballing addition, Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior, arrived last month to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Fortnite creates new and exciting ways to connect with fans around the world,” Beckham said in a statement. “It’s been great working with them to create something that celebrates my career on and off the pitch.”