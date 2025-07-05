CD Projekt and Studio Trigger’s popular anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is officially getting a second season.

Announced at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles on Friday, Studio Trigger confirmed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production for Netflix and revealed the official logo for the project.

Kai Ikarashi, who was an artist on the original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will make his directorial debut with Edgerunners 2.

Ikarashi will be joined by showrunner and writer Bartosz Sztybor, lead character designer Kanno Ichigo, and Masahiko Otsuka, who will be responsible for the screenplay adaptation.

“David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City,” said Sztybor. “And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before.

The Anime Expo panel concluded with an invitation for attendees to a closed-door viewing of teaser footage later that evening.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was released on Netflix in 2022 and was a huge hit for both the streaming platform and CD Projekt, which partly attributed an increase in Cyberpunk 2077 sales to the success of the show.

The following year, Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll named Cyberpunk: Edgerunners its Anime of the Year, beating established series such as Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan.