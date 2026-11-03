Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 music video reveals entire new scenes, character backstories

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was released on Netflix last month, telling a new story with an entirely new set of characters. Now, two of those characters star in a music video, featuring entirely new scenes that were not included in the ten-episode run.

The music video is set to ‘Watson’ by Petite Meller (ft. Oslo Green), which features as Edgerunners 2’s end-credit music. The song is essentially Edgerunners 2’s answer to ‘I Really Want to Stay at Your House’, which defined the first season of Edgerunners.

The video for ‘Watson’ features completely new scenes for Weak and Avida, two central characters from Edgerunners 2. It shows us how the two met prior to the season taking place, and several moments from their relationship, including their eventual breakup. Very little of this was touched upon in the anime itself, so this adds some important context to one of the major plot threads in the new season.

Edgerunners 2 was released on Netflix four years after the first season, which proved to be a hit with fans. At the time, it was released amidst a change in direction for Cyberpunk 2077, as various updates and a next-gen re-release managed to repair the damage from its disastrous 2020 launch.

It’s currently unclear if we’re getting another season of Edgerunners, but we do know that CD Projekt Red isn’t done with the spin-off series just yet. A collaboration with Blizzard will see Edgerunners skins come to Overwatch at some point in the future, with characters from both seasons of the anime being represented.

As for the series at large, CD Projekt Red is currently working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, only known right now as Cyberpunk 2. We know very little about it right now, but franchise creator Mike Pondsmith has previously hinted that it will be set in two cities, possibly Night City and Chicago.

Despite this, CD Projekt Red isn’t done with Cyberpunk 2077 either. To mark the release of Edgerunners 2, a new update for the game added two new quests, gameplay tweaks, console mod support, and more.