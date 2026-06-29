Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 confirms fall release as four new characters are introduced

Netflix has shared the first details for new characters coming to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and confirmed a Fall 2026 release.

Four characters – Weak Kingsley, D, Roman Carax and Talia Yang – were revealed by Netflix and given brief character introductions.

Weak Kingsley’s description reads: “Once known as ‘King,’ a veteran Edgerunner at the top of his game, Weak now lives in the shadow of his former glory.”

D is a “Snake Nation netrunner who hunts the killer that wiped out his clan.” Roman Carax, the youngest of the new characters introduced in this update, is described as a “young cinephile in search of real stories in a city that abandoned cinema for braindances.”

Talia Yang’s description reads: “She hails from the Corpo towers, but her heart belongs to chrome and violence.”

A new poster featuring the four characters was also shared.

The second season of the show will be directed by Kai Ikarashi, who was an artist on the original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was released on Netflix in 2022 and was a huge hit for both the streaming platform and CD Projekt, which partly attributed an increase in Cyberpunk 2077 sales to the success of the show.

The following year, Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll named Cyberpunk: Edgerunners its Anime of the Year, beating established series such as Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan.