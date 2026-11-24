CD Projekt Red now has 199 developers working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

The sequel, currently known as Cyberpunk 2, has been given more resources throughout 2026, even as most of the studio’s attention is on The Witcher 4.

The studio further states in its latest financial results that Cyberpunk 2 is on track and should have around 320 developers by the end of 2027. For reference, The Witcher 4 currently has 513 developers attached to it, and by the end of next year, would presumably be approaching its 2028 release date.

This all comes from CD Projekt Red‘s latest earnings report, which includes a Q&A with investors. Here, an investor asked for an update on Cyberpunk 2’s development.

“We are making good progress with Cyberpunk 2,” said CDPR’s strategy and investor relations VP, Karolina Gnaś. “We are happy with where we are, but it’s still too early to give you a specific date and plan on when we will move into full production.

“We plan to have around 200 developers by the end of this year, and what I previously said about us reaching around 320 by the end of the next year is still valid.”

Time for your favourite update choomers -- see what we are cooking, and how many cooks we have in the kitchen 😌 pic.twitter.com/mwEAceSbhU — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 24, 2026

This would suggest that Cyberpunk 2 is on track internally, ahead of its official unveiling to the public.

It’s also worth noting that CDPR’s overall studio size has grown slightly, with 1,051 developers now working for the company compared to 1,045 in July of this year.

The wording from Gnaś suggests that we won’t see Cyberpunk devs poached to help get The Witcher 4 out the door in the final stages, but we can still expect it to take precedence as we inch closer to its 2028 release window.

However, before either of these games, we’re getting another expansion for The Witcher 3. The expansion, Songs of the Past, is set to launch sometime in 2027, following on from The Witcher 3’s remaster earlier this year. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 has continued to receive updates and new content.

As for Cyberpunk 2, we know very little. Series creator Mike Pondsmith previously suggested that the sequel takes place across two cities – Night City and another that feels like “Chicago gone wrong”. We also know that many of the devs working on Cyberpunk 2’s quest team were hired from the modding scene, after the game amassed a passionate modding community after its 2020 launch.