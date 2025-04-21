Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 uses DLSS, making it the first Switch 2 game confirmed to use it

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the first Switch 2 game that’s been officially confirmed to use Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling.

DLSS – which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling – is a suite of tools which can increase a game’s resolution without a significant performance penalty.

For example, rather than running a game natively at 4K, which can use up a lot of processing power, a developer may instead choose to run a game at 1080p or even 720p, then use DLSS to upscale that – a process that still uses some power, but nowhere near as much.

While upscaling has existed for a long time, DLSS is different in that it uses machine learning, by looking at data from previous frames and motion and using this to build a neural network which is used to help with more effective upscaling.

Nvidia offically confirmed earlier this month that Switch 2 supports the company’s DLSS upscaling tech, and now CD Projekt Red has confirmed to Digital Foundry that Cyberpunk 2077 will make use of it, making it the first Switch 2 game officially confirmed to use DLSS.

“We’re using a version of DLSS available for Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, powered by Nvidia’s Tensor cores,” it told the publication. “The game utilises DLSS in all four modes – in handheld and docked, and the performance and quality variations of each.”

According to CD Projekt Red, the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature Quality and Performance modes for both docked and handheld play.

While docked, Quality mode runs at 30fps while Performance mode runs at 40fps (which would presumably only work on TVs that support 120Hz). In handheld, Quality will run at 1080p and 30fps, while Performance mode runs at 720p and 40fps.

Switch 2 is powered by a custom NVIDIA processor and an NVIDIA GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores.

“The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds,” Nvidia said earlier this month.

“Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality.”