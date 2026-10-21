Cyberpunk 2077 is getting another big update, 2 years after CD Projekt claimed it was finished

CD Projekt has released a new big update for Cyberpunk 2077, to coincide with the release of the Edgerunners 2 anime on Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.5 will release on October 22 for PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch 2 version to follow, adding a new Edgerunners 2 Side quest, items, radio stations, and cyberware customization, plus additional Night City side quests, official mod support, dual-wielding, and more.

“Experience new content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, including a new quest set before the events of the anime,” an announcement reads.

“Go gung-ho with Dual Wielding, a new playstyle that doubles your firepower with dedicated perks. Customize your cyberware at glamdocs, discover community-made mods with Cross Platform Mod Support, take Night City Tours, and much, much more to discover.”

That means, nearly two years after the game’s proclaimed ‘last big update’, CD Projekt Red continues to update its open-world action game. Cyberpunk’s previous update was released ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 version last summer.

2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 40 million copies worldwide, according to its developer. In addition, its DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, sold 15 million copies.

Cyberpunk Version 2.5 Patch Notes