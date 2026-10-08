Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action movie from Paramount

Paramount Pictures is working on a live-action movie set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

According to Deadline, the film adaptation is in the works,with Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, The Meg) attached to produce alongside CD Projekt Red. No further details were shared.

CD Projekt Red’s co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said: “We’re excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions for the Cyberpunk franchise. We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time.”

CD Projekt has found success with other transmedia ventures, with The Witcher and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners both drawing large viewership on Netflix. The second season of Edgerunners will stream from October 20.

2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 40 million copies worldwide, according to its developer. In addition, its DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, sold 15 million copies.

The game takes place in the fictional metropolis of Night City and follows protagonist V, a mercenary who reluctantly receives a cybernetic “biochip” containing an engram of legendary rockstar and terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Notably, the game series stars Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba in key roles.

Back in 2020, VGC’s Cyberpunk 2077 review called the game “an immersive and stunningly crafted RPG, which has raised the bar for cinematic quality in open-world games.”

Jordan Middler reviewed the Phantom Liberty expansion in September 2023, saying, “excellent main missions are complemented by a revolutionary 2.0 update that makes this expansion worthy of giving the game a second chance.”

The co-CEO of CD Projekt Red recently said he doesn’t believe Cyberpunk 2077 fully redeemed itself following its troubled launch, which was plagued by bugs, and that he still hopes to win back those players who lost faith in the studio.

Nowakowski said: “I’m convinced that we lost the faith of some people indefinitely, and that’s a fair thing. But I do hope we will be able to make it back – if not with The Witcher 4, then with whatever comes next.”