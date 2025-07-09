Cyberpunk 2077 headlines July’s PlayStation Plus games for PS5

PlayStation has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus in July, including Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available today, July 9, with Abiotic Factor launching into the service July 22.

All other titles will be available to play on July 15, which includes Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

You can read the full list of titles coming to the service below, including the two titles being added to Sony‘s growing catalog of classic titles.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Cyberpunk 2077

Abiotic Factor

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Bluey: The Videogame

Planet Zoo

Risk of Rain 2

Tropico 6

New World: Aeternum

PlayStation Plus Premium

Twisted Metal 3

Twisted Metal 4

Earlier this month, PlayStation‘s vice president of global services, Nick Maguire, reaffirmed that the company won’t begin adding its biggest first-party games to the service on day one.

When asked by Game File if PlayStation would consider following Microsoft‘s lead, which has seen all of its first-party titles released into Game Pass, Maguire argued that Sony’s model is working for the company.

“We’ve sort of stayed true to our strategy across the board, where we’re not looking to put games in day and date,” he explained.

“Our strategy of finding four or five independent day-and-date titles – and using that to complement our strategy of bringing games in when they’re 12, 18 months old or older – that balance for us is working really well across the platform.”