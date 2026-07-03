Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies

2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 40 million copies worldwide.

The news was shared via a post on the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. In large text, we see “40 million copies sold.” In smaller text, the promotional image states: “As of 3 July 2026 – Cyberpunk 2077 (copies of the game sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundle).”

Night City population: 40 million dreamers 🌃



Thank you all for helping us reach this amazing milestone! 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZdrnbnbLfn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 3, 2026

It was announced that the DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, sold 10 million copies in CD Projekt’s Q1 2025 earnings report.

Back in 2020, VGC’s own Andy Robinson reviewed the game, calling it “an immersive and stunningly crafted RPG, which has raised the bar for cinematic quality in open-world games.”

Jordan Middler reviewed the Phantom Liberty expansion in September 2023, saying, “excellent main missions are complemented by a revolutionary 2.0 update that makes this expansion worthy of giving the game a second chance.”

In late June 2026, parent company CD Projekt revealed it would change its name to CD Project Red to match the development studio.

CD Projekt Red’s co-CEO, Michał Nowakowski, shared his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077’s troubled launch, sharing, “I’m convinced that we lost the faith of some people indefinitely, and that’s a fair thing. But I do hope we will be able to make it back – if not with The Witcher 4, then with whatever comes next.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s influence continues to be felt nearly six years after launch, and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series is set for a Fall 2026 release.