Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 35 million copies, hitting the milestone faster than The Witcher 3 did

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 35 million copies, CD Projekt has announced.

The milestone was hit during the last quarter, as announced during the company’s latest financial results presentation.

Given that the game was released in December 2020, this means it sold 35 million copies in just under five years. Since The Witcher 3 took around six years to hit 30 million sales, this means Cyberpunk has been a faster seller.

According to the publisher, sales revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were mainly down to “ongoing strong sales of games from its back catalogue, primarily Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion”.

CD Projekt says the game sold better this year on existing platforms than it did during the same period in 2024, while the base game’s addition to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium contributed to more sales of Phantom Liberty.

The game’s release on Switch 2 and Mac this year is also credited as one of the reasons it was able to hit a total of 35 million sales during the last quarter.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the fact that – despite the passage of time – Cyberpunk 2077 remains such a well performing title and continues to attract new players,” CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski said in a statement.

“Sales of the game have exceeded 35 million copies, which testifies to the franchise’s enduring power and enables us to be even more audacious about charting its future.”

The milestone is notable given that when Cyberpunk 2077 was initially released in 2020, it was considered one of the most high-profile disastrous launches in recent memory.

After three delays, the RPG released for PC and consoles with a host of technical problems, resulting in refunds being offered, the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store, and CD Projekt facing lawsuits alleging it misled investors over the quality of the title.

Following six months of patches designed to improve the game, it returned to Sony’s online marketplace in June 2021, when CD Projekt said it believed Cyberpunk 2077‘s performance had reached a “satisfying” level.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt said the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the pre-production stage. The sequel, which until recently was known as Project Orion, is being headed by CD Projekt Red’s new North American arm, which has studios in Boston and Vancouver.