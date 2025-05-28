Cyberpunk 2 is now in preproduction, CD Projekt says

CD Projekt says the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the preproduction stage.

The sequel, which until recently was known as Project Orion, is being headed by CD Projekt Red’s new North American arm, which has studios in Boston and Vancouver.

According to a statement accompanying its Q1 2025 financial report, the publisher stated that the sequel, which it now refers to as simply Cyberpunk 2, has entered the next stage of the development process.

“Several weeks ago the CD Projekt Red team responsible for the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe completed the project’s conceptual phase,” the statement reads. “As a result, Cyberpunk 2 – previously known under the codename Project Orion – has progressed to preproduction.”

CD Projekt also announced that Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansion Phantom Liberty has now sold more than 10 million copies, ahead of the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 (which also contains Phantom Liberty).

“This result fills us with great satisfaction, especially given that a new addition is about to join our Cyberpunk portfolio [when] on 5 June the game’s Ultimate Edition will be coming to the new Nintendo Switch 2 console,” CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said.

“Positive reactions from gamers and media representatives who have had the opportunity to play the game at a series of global Nintendo events fill us with optimism. It’s worth noting that for the first time ever one of our games will become a launch title for a brand new platform.”

Last week Mike Pondsmith, who created the Cyberpunk IP, said the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel features a new city that feels like “Chicago gone wrong”.

Pondsmith revealed that he’s not as involved with the second game as he was with 2077, but said he’s keeping track of its progress. The game designer went on to claim that the sequel will feature Night City, as well as a second, unspecified location.

“I’m not as involved directly, but I see the scripts,” Pondsmith said. “Last week I was wandering around talking to different departments and seeing what they had like, ‘this is the new Cyberware, what do you think?’

“I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys, and he was explaining how the new place… because there’s another city that we visit, and I’m not telling you anymore than that, but there’s another city that we visit. Night City is still there.

“I remember looking at it and going, ‘I understand the feel that you’re going for, and this really does work, it doesn’t feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong’. And I said, ‘yeah, I can see this working’.”

Also in its financial results, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now sold over 60 million copies since its release 10 years ago.