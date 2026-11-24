The creative director of Cyberpunk 2 has joked that he’s cancelling the game after playing Grand Theft Auto 6.

Igor Sarzyński has been playing through Rockstar‘s recent release, and took to Bluesky to praise what the developer has achieved.

Sarzyński joked that the game’s open world is so impressive that it’s enough to make other developers working on open-world games (such as himself) feel depressed.

“GTA 6-induced open-world game-dev depression is real,” he wrote. “Probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history.

“I mean it. scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle. Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, I’mma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now.”

Reassuring Cyberpunk fans that he wasn’t being serious, Sarzyński added that he was still confident in what CD Projekt Red was working on, and that it goes in a different direction to Rockstar’s game.

“Seriously though, I think we’re doing something of our own, with a different unique flavour,” he wrote. “GTA is impressive in a way all great art is – it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed.”

GTAVI-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real. probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, i mean it. scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle. cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now. — igor sarzynski (@srznsk.bsky.social) 2026-11-21T18:59:24.908Z

Cyberpunk 2, which was previously known as Project Orion, is being headed by CD Projekt Red’s new North American arm, which has studios in Boston and Vancouver.

Earlier this year CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said he didn’t believe Cyberpunk 2077 fully redeemed itself after its disastrous launch, despite its turnaround in fortunes leading to more than 35 million sales and 88% positive reviews on Steam.

“I’m convinced that we lost the faith of some people indefinitely, and that’s a fair thing,” he said during an event in Gdánsk. “But I do hope we will be able to make it back – if not with The Witcher 4, then with whatever comes next.”