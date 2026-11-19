Hacker group Cyberleek has returned for the first time since Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch and is claiming to have released a development build of the game on their site.

The site’s latest update shows a link titled: “XBOX BUILD 1.0.2.1 (NOV 2026)”.

Screenshots being shared on social media appear to show that the files are from a development build of GTA 6’s Xbox release. The executable file is missing, preventing people with access from playing the build themselves.

In a statement, Cyberleek threatened to release the executable at a later date.

“It is done,” the statement reads. “CL [Cyberleek] holds the full November 2026 build of Grand Theft Auto VI, and it is going out by torrent. Now. Every file except one — the main executable — held on a countdown.

“It is an Xbox build this time, not a PC build. CL does not care. This community will have it emulated inside a week, running far past 30fps. CL told you not to preorder for a reason. This is one of the reasons.

“If the Xbox build cannot be made to work and support holds, CL will work to get a PS5 build — a fallback, most likely never required. Either way: the Xbox build is going out. No double dipping for Take-Two/Rockstar.”

Cyberleek goes on to say that the release of the executable file is on a timer. However, they also say they will release it earlier if their crypto token reaches a certain market value.

This comes as part of Cyberleek’s ongoing campaign against Rockstar, which they claim is in aid of consumer rights. They say they take particular issue with GTA 6 being a digital-only release.

The group has been posting authentic gameplay clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 for months, even ahead of Rockstar’s own official Netflix reveal.

However, Cyberleek has also enriched themselves greatly throughout this process. They have always encouraged crypto donations, and even made them mandatory if fans wanted to participate in polls to decide what was leaked next.

Take-Two previously indicated that its efforts to track down the leaker were “rapidly evolving”. The Rockstar parent company has filed multiple subpoenas to Discord, demanding information on specific servers and users.