Cult ‘rock vs EDM’ action adventure No Straight Roads is getting a sequel

A sequel to cult music-themed action adventure game No Straight Roads has been announced.

NSR2 will be available on PC and consoles in 2026, and will continue the adventures of the first game’s protagonists Mayday and Zuke.

In the first game the pair formed Bunk Bed Junction, a rock duo trying to save Vinyl City from No Straight Roads, a corrupt government which attempts to control its citizens with electronic dance music.

Mayday and Zuke had to visit each of Vinyl City’s districts and defeat the EDM boss artists in each, using rhythm-based gameplay.

In the sequel, the pair are joined by two new band members as they “embark on a global journey to climb the international charts”.

The sequel will feature a soundtrack with new music from James Landino, Falk Au Yeong, Garrett Williamson, and Midas Klare (Inverted Silence), as well as “other musical guest stars”.

“We are so excited to reveal the first look at NSR2 to fans today,” CEO and game director of Metronomik said in a statement.

“We’re taking everything players loved about the first No Straight Roads and turning it up to 11. Expect incredible music, wacky bosses and engaging, imaginative cities to explore on Bunkbed Junction’s rocketok tour across the globe. We can’t wait for players to rock out with NSR2 in 2026.”

VGC’s No Straight Roads review was very positive, praising its boss designs and the way its soundtrack integrates with the gameplay, with the only major criticism being the game’s short length for its price.

“No Straight Roads is a beautifully made adventure with a fantastic soundtrack and some phenomenal art design,” we wrote.

“While its boss battles, its dialogue and its general vibe are hugely entertaining, its brevity may disappoint anyone looking for a little more content. As long as you don’t mind paying an LP price for a brilliant EP, you’re in for a treat.”