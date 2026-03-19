Crystal Dynamics has announced its fourth round of layoffs in a year

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has announced another round of layoffs, which will be at least its fourth in the past 12 months.

A statement posted on the company’s LinkedIn page announced that it was laying off 20 staff across development and central operations.

“Today, Crystal Dynamics is reducing its workforce by 20 talented team members, split between some development personnel and some central operations roles,” the statement reads.

“This is a difficult day for our studio, and we never make these decisions lightly, particularly after the restructuring we underwent last year.

“As our current projects move into new phases of development, we continuously take a hard look at our team structures to ensure they align with our long-term studio goals. While we always strive to transition our people into new roles whenever possible, we have unfortunately reached a point where these departures are necessary.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and hard work these individuals have poured into our games and our studio. We are providing them with severance and job placement assistance to help them land their next opportunity. If you have openings or know of positions for talented developers, please contact us and we’ll connect them.”

The statement also stresses that the layoffs won’t affect the upcoming remake Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and sequel Tomb Raider: Catalyst.

“We know that news like this can cause concern amongst our community,” it said. “Crystal Dynamics remains fully committed to the future development of our already announced Tomb Raider titles. Today, however, our priority is supporting our colleagues who are moving on.”

Crystal Dynamics previously confirmed a round of layoffs in March 2025, affecting 17 employees, saying it was necessary to “align our current business needs and the studio’s future success”.

This was followed by more layoffs announced in August 2025, shortly after the cancellation of Microsoft’s Perfect Dark reboot, which it was co-developing.

It then announced another round of layoffs in November 2025, this time affecting around 30 staff, as it stated its intention to “restructure the company and business for our next generation”.