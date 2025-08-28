Crystal Dynamics announces another round of layoffs, says Tomb Raider is unaffected

Crystal Dynamics has announced that it has laid off more of its employees, the third such announcement in two years.

The layoffs were confirmed in a statement posted on the studio’s official LinkedIn page, but exact numbers were not provided.

“Today we made the very difficult decision to part ways with a number of our talented colleagues as the result of evolving business conditions,” the statement read. “This decision was not made lightly. It was necessary, however, to ensure the long-term health of our studio and core creative priorities in a continually shifting market.

“To those impacted, we recognise and thank you for your hard work, talent, and passion. We are committed to offering the full extent of support and resources at our disposal during this transition.

“To our teams, players, and partners, thank you for your continued support as we build a creative, sustainable, and resilient tomorrow together. This includes the future of Tomb Raider, which remains unaffected by this decision.”

Crystal Dynamics previously confirmed in September 2023 that it had laid off a number of employees as part of internal restructuring efforts.

Another round of layoffs was announced in March this year, affecting a further 17 employees, with Crystal Dynamics saying it was necessary to “align our current business needs and the studio’s future success”.

It was announced back in December 2022 that Amazon would be publishing the next Tomb Raider game, which is being developed by Crystal Dynamics.

The studio, which has been responsible for the past six main Tomb Raider games – Legend, Anniversary, Underworld, the 2013 reboot, Rise and Shadow – also developed Marvel’s Avengers.

It was also working alongside The Initiative on a new Perfect Dark game, but this was officially cancelled last month.

Little has been shared from the upcoming Tomb Raider project outside of concept art, which showed Lara Croft in her traditional outfit. There is no suggested release window for the game, and no gameplay has ever been shown.

Last year Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann said the next Tomb Raider was progressing well, despite recent turbulence at Crystal Dynamics parent Embracer.