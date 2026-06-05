New Crossfire tactical shooter announced at Summer Game Fest

Sci-fi third-person shooter, Crossfire, gets a striking announcement trailer at Summer Game Fest 2026.

Developed by That’s No Moon, Crossfire was originally a tactical shooter developed by Smilegate Entertainment. The new game shares the universe, along with CrossfireX (which shut down in 2023) and an episode of Amazon’s Secret Level series.

The trailer showcases some very impressive visuals and mysterious sci-fi elements, including rapid healing.

As always, the emphasis is on tactical shooting gameplay. The trailer appears to have a heavy story and cinematic focus, setting it apart from other shooters on the market.

Crossfire is being developed by That’s No Moon in partnership with Smilegate and TeamK1. There’s no announced release date or release window, but you can now wishlist the game on Steam.