Cronos: The New Dawn gets new gameplay trailer

Bloober Team has released the first gameplay trailer for its new IP, Cronos: The New Dawn.

The game takes place across two time periods, “the grim ruins of a post-apocalyptic future as well as in 1980s-era Poland.”

Cronos, which was announced in October, is set for release later in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. No specific release date has been announced.

A new gameplay trailer, which can be seen below, shows off the first extended gameplay of the forthcoming survival horror game.

The trailer also highlights the game’s key gameplay loop. Enemies don’t stay dead for long, and if the player doesn’t burn them, they can be absorbed into other enemies, making them stronger.

Jacek Zięba, co-director and producer, said: “Imagine this: a distorted mix of sci-fi, time travel, retro-futuristic dread, and body horror—all set against the gritty backdrop of 80s Poland. What a ride, right? And whatever you do… don’t let them merge.”

Wojciech Piejko, co-director and designer, adds: “How do you fight them? Fire! Burn the fallen before they merge with living creatures. The merge changes the game, adding a whole new layer of strategy to combat. Push your survival instincts to the max.”

Bloober Team‘s last game, Silent Hill 2 released to widespread critical acclaim last year, and currently has a Metacritic score of 87.

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.

“Silent Hill 2 is a skilfully handled retelling of one of the medium’s most loved survival horror games,” we wrote.