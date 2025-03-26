Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable fighter in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves.

While it’s not clear exactly why one of the most famous footballers in the world has been added to an SNK fighting game, he’s nevertheless been confirmed as part of the playable roster.

“One of the top football players in the world,” his character description reads, “he uses his time off to visit South Town to hone his new football skills. The various techniques he has developed playing football make him an unstoppable force, even to seasoned fighters.”

According to his move list, Ronaldo will sport such moves as a ‘headed clearance’ (a jumping headbutt), an ‘Echo Shot’ (where he kicks a football at his opponent) and a slide tackle.

His trademark ‘siuuu’ celebration will also be in the game, as shown in a trailer accompanying the announcement.

Ronaldo isn’t the first cameo fighter to be confirmed for the game. Last year SNK confirmed that Ken and Chun-Li would be coming to Season Pass 1 of the game as DLC fighters. Ken is slated to arrive in Summer 2025, with Chun-Li following in Winter 2025.

Both characters are well known regulars in the fighting game genre, however. To date, Ronaldo hasn’t been seen doing much fighting, other than fighting tears after missing a penalty at Euro 2024.

While Ronaldo’s appearance in the game may appear to be completely random, there may be a connection in the fact that he currently plays football for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

75% of the club is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prince also owns the Electronic Gaming Development Company, which acquired 96% of SNK in 2022.

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves is the long-awaited next entry in SNK’s Fatal Fury fighting game series. It marks the first new game in the main Fatal Fury series in 26 years, with the last being 1999’s Garou: Mark of the Wolves (aka Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves).

The game will be released on April 24, but there will be an Open Beta Test between March 26 and March 31 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.