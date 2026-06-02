Crimson Desert’s upcoming content updates have been revealed, including ‘meaningful’ DLC

Crimson Desert studio Pearl Abyss has shared its upcoming content plans for the game, including a confirmation that DLC is coming in the future.

A series of content and feature updates are planned to be coming to the game between June and September, based in part on player feedback.

This includes new combat-focused content “giving players the chance to prove their true strength as a Greymane”, and a revamp to Re-Blockade, designed to “make the flow before and after a blockade feel more natural, along with new ways to defend certain strongholds from invasion”.

Pearl Abyss will also be tweaking the game’s narrative, saying it will be “refining the coherence of key scenes to strengthen the narrative flow of Kliff’s journey and make it more engaging”.

Playable characters Damiane and Oongka will also get an “improved gameplay experience”, to ensure that “all three playable characters share the spotlight”.

Other quality of life updates planned for the game include cross-save (allowing the same save file to be used across PC, PlayStation and Xbox), and improvements to trading and farming.

While most of these updates will be added as free patches over the course of the next few months, Pearl Abyss has also confirmed that Crimson Desert will be getting more substantial DLC at a later date.

A new Dev Update has arrived 📝📨

We'd like to share a preview of some of the features and content we are working on for #CrimsonDesert, which we plan to release from June through September.

From new combat content to story improvements and more, read the full Dev Update here:… pic.twitter.com/4oX46R3eIF — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) June 2, 2026

“Beyond the content and features above, the team is hard at work on an upcoming DLC for Crimson Desert,” a statement on behalf of Pearl Abyss read. “While details cannot be shared just yet, it is being prepared as a meaningful addition to the player’s journey, with more information to follow.”

Crimson Desert has been a commercial success for its South Korean studio, selling 3 million copies within its first week of release and passing 5 million by the end of its first month.

Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young told shareholders in March that the studio was looking into a potential Switch 2 port, saying: “While there are some aspects we have to compromise on because the Switch currently has lower specifications compared to other consoles, we have begun research and development internally with a keen interest.”