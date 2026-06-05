Crimson Desert’s latest patch adds a pinball mini-game

Crimson Desert’s latest patch has arrived, adding a pinball mini-game.

Version 1.10.00 of Pearl Abyss‘s open-world action RPG is rolling out now to all platforms, and includes a number of new features and improvements.

These include a pinball machine, which can be found in the inn near the Delesyia Academy. Players earn coins playing the game, which can then be exchanged for various items.

Another mini-game called Orb Roll has also been added to the game, and can be found at the Great Gate of Urdavah. This also lets the player earn new items if they play it.

As well as the mini-games, the latest update also improves the Re-Blockade feature, as previously promised. “We improved the flow before and after the blockade by adding ‘combat’ and ‘reconstruction’ phases,” Pearl Abyss said (via machine translation).

Players can also request protection at major strongholds, to prevent Re-Blockades from happening there, should they wish.

The new patch also adds wyverns as mounts, and introduces Kuku Pet Chicks as pets. “If you feed the baby Kuku and baby Wyvern and they reach a certain growth level, you can register them as special mounts by raising them,” Pearl Abyss says.

The full patch notes (in Korean) can be found on the official Crimson Desert website.

Greymanes, Patch Version 1.10.00 is rolling out.

This patch adds improvements to Re-Blockade, a feature that allows Baby Wyverns and the new pet Kuku Bird Chick to be used as special mounts, new minigames Pinball and Orb Roll, along with various bug fixes and stability… pic.twitter.com/CpYBbQtAUw — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) June 5, 2026

Pearl Abyss shared its upcoming content plans for Crimson Desert earlier this week, including confirmation that DLC is coming in the future.

The studio said it will be tweaking the game’s narrative, saying it will be “refining the coherence of key scenes to strengthen the narrative flow of Kliff’s journey and make it more engaging”.

Playable characters Damiane and Oongka will also get an “improved gameplay experience”, to ensure that “all three playable characters share the spotlight”.

Other quality of life updates planned for the game include cross-save (allowing the same save file to be used across PC, PlayStation and Xbox), and improvements to trading and farming.