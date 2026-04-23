Crimson Desert update adds difficulty levels, graphical improvements and new storage items

Crimson Desert has received a new update which adds difficulty levels among other new features.

Version 1.04 is rolling out now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with a Mac release coming “at a later time”.

The main new addition is Easy, Normal and Hard difficulty options, for players who want to make their journey less or more challenging.

Easy mode reduces the amount of damage taken by the player, increases the timing windows for parries and dodges, and makes enemies slower, weaker and less aggressive.

Hard mode, meanwhile, does the opposite of this, as well as reducing the length of time rolling makes players invincible, and doesn’t apply food effects until the eating animation has ended.

Other new features include a number of new storage items, including the Sturdy Gatherables Chest (which has 1,000 storage slots) and the Kuku Cooler, which can store food items and ingredients which can be used for cooking even if not in the player’s inventory.

Developer Pearl Abyss says one of the other promised additions – the ability replay boss fights – is still in the works, and will be added in a future update.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Crimson Desert – Version 1.04 patch notes