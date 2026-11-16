Crimson Desert studio Pearl Abyss says it now uses AI ‘across various stages of development’

The studio behind Crimson Desert has explained how it how uses AI in numerous elements of game design.

In its latest earnings letter to shareholders detailing its Q3 2026 financial results, Pearl Abyss reiterated plans for a late 2028 release for DokeV, the open-world creature-collecting game it announced seven years ago.

The studio explained that the tech used in the development of Crimson Desert‘s Enhanced Edition and DLC is now helping to speed up the development on DokeV, and that AI was also being used to speed it up further.

“Following the launch of the Enhanced Edition and DLC for Crimson Desert, we are continuously expanding the development team dedicated to DokeV,” it stated.

“In particular, we are seeing a tangible acceleration in development speed, leveraged by our finalized game engine and the accumulated R&D capabilities built during the development of Crimson Desert’s Enhanced Edition and DLC.

“Furthermore, while we previously validated game systems only after implementing them manually, we now utilize AI to rapidly validate diverse design concepts prior to actual implementation. This enables a more efficient allocation of development resources and enhances overall production speed.”

“However,” it stressed, “AI serves strictly as a tool to support concept validation and pipeline productivity, while the core gameplay experience and actual content creation remain fully driven by our development team.”

Elsewhere in its letter, Pearl Abyss went into more detail on its use of AI, stating that it used it during a number of stages in development, but stressing that it saw it as a tool rather than a way to reduce staff.

“We are integrating AI technologies to enhance development productivity and overall quality,” it said. “AI is being utilized across various stages of development – including the automation of repetitive tasks, content creation support, and test optimization – and we are expanding its implementation throughout our entire development pipeline.

“We view AI not as a substitute for human developers, but as a tool to elevate development efficiency and quality. We will continue to expand our application of AI to deliver higher-fidelity games to the market more expeditiously.”

While the studio seemingly stopped short at saying it would use AI for art assets, earlier this year it was forced to apologise when AI-generated artwork was “unintentionally included” in Crimson Desert, in the form of in-game paintings.

“During development, some 2D visual props were created as part of early-stage iteration using experimental AI generative tools,” it wrote on social media back in March. “These assets helped us rapidly explore tone and atmosphere in the earlier phases of production.

“However, our intention has always been for any such assets to be replaced, following final work and review by our art and development teams, with work that aligned with our quality standards and creative direction.”