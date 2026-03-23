Crimson Desert gets a new patch which improves controls and adds new item storage

Crimson Desert has received a patch to improve its controls and make some other player-requested changes.

According to developer Pearl Abyss, the new version 1.00.03 patch improves keyboard and mouse controls, and also makes tweaks to the response speed of jump inputs and the interaction UI.

It also adds Private Storage. which can be used to store items from the player’s inventory. It can be found at the Howling Hill Camp.

“As we mentioned in a previous notice, we have been paying close attention to your experiences across issue reports, videos, livestreams, and community discussions,” the studio said in a blog post. “Your feedback has been invaluable to us, and we appreciate the time and care you have taken to share it with us.

“This patch includes some of the improvements and fixes we were able to prepare first, including changes based on player feedback, like the addition of a Storage at Howling Hill Camp for storing your Inventory items and some improvements related to keyboard and mouse controls. However, this is not the end to our control improvements; we will continue to improve both controller and keyboard/mouse controls moving forward.

“We are currently reviewing various gameplay elements based on your feedback and will roll out further improvements and fixes in subsequent updates. We remain committed to improving Crimson Desert and your experience in Pywel. Thank you once again for your continued support.”

Further reading Crimson Desert full guide and walkthrough Complete guides to puzzles, bosses, quests, and more in Crimson Desert

The full patch notes are as follows:

Crimson Desert version 1.00.03 patch (March 23, 2026)