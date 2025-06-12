Creative Assembly will reveal ‘the next era’ of Total War in December

Sega and The Creative Assembly have announced plans to reveal “the next era” of Total War later this year, as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary plans.

The companies’ celebrations will kick off in August with behind-the-scenes content including retrospective interviews, developer livestreams, multiplayer tournaments, and discounts across series, they said.

Then, in early December, The Creative Assembly will hold an Anniversary Showcase video presentation, “unveiling what’s next for the franchise”.

The showcase will feature “new game and content announcements, alongside commentary from the development teams shaping the future of Total War”.

“Beyond celebrating the past, we plan on welcoming the future of Total War in a big way,” said vice president of Total War, Roger Collum. “Behind the scenes, we’re in the early stages of producing the Total War: 25th Anniversary Showcase, the first video presentation of its kind in our history.

“Taking place in early December, this show will unveil the new games that you can expect to play in the near and distant future, as well as introduce you to the development teams making them. We’ll have more details to share as we approach the end of the year, but whether you’re a fantasy or history fan, there will be plenty to enjoy!”